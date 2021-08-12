Russia is leading in hypersonic weapons: US

NEW YORK (TASS): Russia is currently the leading country in the field of hypersonic weapons. This was announced on Thursday by the head of the Strategic Command (STRATCOM) of the US Armed Forces, Admiral Charles Richard, at a symposium on missile and space defense in Hunstville, Alabama.

“Russia is modernizing its conventional and strategic forces. Nuclear forces remain the cornerstone of Russia’s strategy, and it has already modernized 80% of them, including the means of delivery of warheads. Modernization work is aimed at replacing Soviet launchers and intercontinental ballistic missiles with modern ones. Russia is the leading one. the country in the world on hypersonic technology, at least for now, and continues to invest in the development of supersonic technology, “he said, speaking via video link.

The American admiral noted that Russia successfully tested the Zircon hypersonic missile in July, and even earlier announced that the Avangard hypersonic missile was put on alert. Richard noted that while the United States was fighting terrorists in the Middle East, forgetting about the traditional threats of the Cold War, Russia and China observed and adjusted their strategies to be able to confront Washington.

Now, he believes, these are two countries that can be compared with the United States in strategic weapons and therefore, allegedly, pose a threat to them. “Russia has the potential to significantly increase its nuclear weapons production from its existing production capacity,” added Richard.

“Russia has a more advanced missile defense than we do, and they continue to improve it.”