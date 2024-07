MOSCOW (AFP): Russia on Tuesday announced an arrest warrant for Yulia Navalnaya, accusing the exiled opposition figure of participating in an “extremist organization.”

A court said it had “approved the request of the investigators and decided a preventive measure in the form of detention for two months.”

Navalnaya has vowed to continue the work of her husband Alexei Navalny, Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s main opponent who died in an Arctic prison in February.