Russia jails three for more than a decade for railway sabotage

MOSCOW (AFP): Three Russians were sentenced to more than a decade in prison on Friday over attempting to sabotage railway lines on orders from Ukraine, Russian officials said.

Russia’s vast railway network has been widely targeted throughout its almost three-year conflict with Kyiv, with Moscow having announced the arrests of several suspects accused of trying to sabotage the movement of military supplies by rail.

Prosecutors said the three men had “attempted to set fire to railway relay cabinets” in the Urals region of Chelyabinsk in January 2024.

They were accused of working on behalf of Ukraine and to have been offered a monetary reward for blowing up the cabinets.

“The damage could have caused a disaster in the form of a collision or the derailment of trains,” Russia’s Investigative Committee said.

They were arrested at the scene and charged with attempted sabotage. One was also charged with “financing terrorism.”

They were handed sentences of 12.5, 13 and 15 years in prison.

In a separate instance, the Investigative Committee said Friday a 16-year-old had also been arrested in the central Kirov region on similar charges.

It said the teenager was arrested while trying to set fire to two signaling cabinets, also accusing him of working for Ukraine.