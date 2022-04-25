Russia: Kyiv can use WMD on battlefield

NEW YORK (TASS): The Kyiv regime and Ukrainian radicals can use weapons of mass destruction to gain an advantage on the battlefield. Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, announced this to journalists on Monday.

“The second scenario is the covert use of weapons of mass destruction by the Kyiv regime and radical groups in small quantities for tactical purposes,” the diplomat said. “According to the available information, it was planned to do t-his at the Azovstal plant. H-owever, the decision of the Russian leadership to cancel the assault compromi-sed these plans,” Polyansky said.

“We cannot completely exclude the third scenario – when the Kyiv regime and radical groups use WMD on the battlefield if they cannot achieve superiority by conventional means,” he said.

White Helmets instructors are already in Ukraine to organize provocations using chemical weapons, Polyansky said.

“There is a well-known model in which such provocations (with the use of chemical weapons – TASS note) are used in other parts of the world. First, a so-called chemical incident is organized. Then pro-Wes-tern non-governmental org-anizations, especially the infamous White Helmets, l-ocated nearby ready, quickly arrive on the scene and collect questionable evidence in violation of all the norms of the non-proliferation regime, and then feed this story to the Western media. We all know this methodology,” he said.

“I can say that the curators of the Kyiv regime are not very creative, so they a-re preparing more or less t-he same scenario for Ukr-aine. The White Helmets instructors are already in Ukraine,” he added.

Possibility of a ceasefire

Russia does not currently consider a ceasefire in Ukraine a possible option, Kyiv does not use humanitarian corridors, Polyansky said.

“There was a call for a ceasefire, we opened hum-anitarian corridors that were not used by Ukraine,” he said. “<…> We don’t thi-nk that a ceasefire is an op-tion now. the Ukrainian mi-litary to recover, to arrange more provocations in the manner of [the events in] Bucha.” “I don’t see any grounds [for a ceasefire],” the diplomat said.

Russia did not strike at the residential areas of Odessa, the missiles were fired by Ukrainian air defense, Polyansky said.

“If you pay attention to the details, the missiles that hit the residential areas of Odessa were not fired by Russia,” he said. “<…> It was Ukrainian air defense. Russia is hitting military targets with precision weapons.”

Russia informs OPCW: Russia informed the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) about the Kyiv regime’s preparations for sabotage using weapons of mass destruction, including chemical ones. This was announced to TASS on Monday by the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the OPCW, Alexander Shulgin, following a meeting with the organization’s director general, Fernando Arias Gonzalez.

“I handed over the corresponding note and urged us to take seriously the data we have, in particular about the presence in Ukraine of Western instructors with the necessary skills in handling chemical weapons,” the diplomat said.

During the conversation, Shulgin also expressed the hope that “in the current situation, the [OPCW] technical secretariat will act impartially, objectively and transparently.”

