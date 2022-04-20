Global

Russia launched ballistic missile

9 hours ago
The Frontier Post
The Frontier Post

MOSCOW (RIA Novosti): The Ministry of Defense announced the successful launch of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile at the Plesetsk cosmodrome.
The department noted that at all stages of flights, its design characteristics were confirmed. Training warheads arrived in a given area in Kamchatka.

The Frontier Post

