MOSCOW (RIA Novosti): The Ministry of Defense announced the successful launch of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile at the Plesetsk cosmodrome.
The department noted that at all stages of flights, its design characteristics were confirmed. Training warheads arrived in a given area in Kamchatka.
Russia launched ballistic missile
