Russia launches cargo spacecraft to International Space Station

MOSCOW (AA): Russia launched its first spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2025 on Friday.

The Soyuz-2.1a rocket carrying the Progress MS-30 cargo spacecraft lifted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan shortly after midnight local time, according to the Russian space corporation Roscosmos.

“This marks the first launch of the Progress MS-30 spacecraft in 2025, as well as the first rocket launch from the Baikonur Cosmodrome this year,” Roscosmos said in a statement.

The spacecraft is set to deliver 2,599 kilograms (5,729 pounds) of cargo to the ISS, including equipment, clothing, food, and medical and sanitary supplies.

Additionally, it will carry 950 kg of fuel for station refueling, 420 liters of drinking water and 50 kg of nitrogen to replenish the station’s atmosphere.

The journey to the ISS is expected to take approximately two days, with docking at the Russian Zvezda module scheduled for early Sunday morning.

A crew of seven is currently aboard the ISS – three Russians and four Americans.

Two of the American astronauts, Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, have been there for more than eight months, even though their trip was only supposed to last one week.

They were stranded after their Boeing Starliner spacecraft suffered a propulsion problem. They are expected to return to Earth in March.