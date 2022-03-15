Russia leaves Council of Europe

MOSCOW (TASS): The notice of Russia’s withdrawal from the Council of Europe on Tuesday was handed over to the organization’s Secretary General Maria Pejcinovic-Buric. This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

“The states of NATO and the European Union, abusing their majority in the Council of Europe (CE), are consistently turning this organization into an instrument of anti-Russian policy, refusing an equal dialogue and all the principles on which this pan-European structure was created. On February 25, they made a discriminatory decision to suspend representation Russia in the statutory bodies of the Council of Europe,” the statement said.

“Under such conditions, our country will not remain in the Council of Europe. On March 15, Secretary General Maria Pejcinovic-Buric was given a notice of the withdrawal of the Russian Federation from the organization,” the Foreign Ministry noted.

The diplomatic department emphasized that those who force Russia to take this step will bear full responsibility for the destruction of the common humanitarian and legal space on the continent, for the consequences for the Council of Europe itself, which without Russia will lose its pan-European coordinates.

At the same time, the statement of the diplomatic mission emphasizes that, leaving the Council of Europe, Russia remains open to pragmatic and equal interaction with the members of the Organization on issues of mutual interest and within the framework of those conventions in which Russia decides to continue.

The department noted that Russia, after leaving the Council of Europe, will continue to comply with the already adopted rulings of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), if they do not contradict the Constitution of the Russian Federation.

“The provisions of the main contractual legal acts of the Council of Europe are included in Russian legislation. The implementation of already adopted judgments of the European Court of Human Rights will continue if they do not contradict the Constitution of the Russian Federation,” the document says.

The ministry added, the unifying potential of the Council of Europe has been destroyed by the countries of NATO and EU.

Related