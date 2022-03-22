Russia leaves dialogue with Japan

Mikhail Sheinkman

We go out. And you stay. With a nose. With an eye that sees. With a tooth that is numb. With an ear that is from a dead donkey. Maybe it’s not a shot in the leg, but hara-kiri with a blunt sword.

“This is unacceptably harsh, absolutely unjustified and unacceptable,” – perhaps, he over-expanded the classic “What are we for?” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Although, it is clear – emotions, nerves. Moscow took him by surprise. When she announced her withdrawal from the peace treaty dialogue, it was dead of night in Tokyo – he was sleeping and he could see the “northern territories” under a huge red dot on a white background. Woke up – and then he and “good evening.” It’s a shame. But now he can tell his parliament. Well, and girlfriends in the “Big Seven”. They are there for this purpose and are going to wash the bones of the Russians.

And with us all the guys came. Ultimate. No more Kuriles. Forget to even think. You are here, however, and so nothing shone. But there was a visa-free visit, options for joint economic activities on the islands were being worked out. Now there is no such topic. The shop is closing. No, but how “to discuss the fundamental document on bilateral relations with a state that takes openly unfriendly positions and seeks to harm the interests of our country”? No way.

We have endured for a long time. They clearly explained that the issue of ownership of the southern ridge had been settled. And they didn’t even hint that the absence of a peace agreement is an occasion to remember that Hokkaido was also ours. Diplomati-cally tried to embroider contradictions. But with them, each new prime minister became, in this sense, Sisyphus. And the current one has completely begun to roll the barrel. Moreover, even before the Ukrainian crisis, he began to allow himself too much. Our special operation only helped him completely lose his sense of proportion and re-qualify Sisyphus’s work as a monkey.

Licked almost everything from the USA. The demeanor, the rhetoric, the sanctions packages, the decision to end normal economic relations with us. After all, “under the current circumstances, the continuation of the dialogue is impossible,” – this is his phrase. We just agreed: no, no.

In general, what did they fight for … Wanted to agree? Here you have agreed. We go out. And you stay. With a nose. With an eye that sees. With a tooth that is numb. With an ear that is from a dead donkey. And with another organ, which is also of three letters. Maybe it’s not a shot in the leg, but hara-kiri with a blunt sword. You will live, but don’t go to the bathhouse with the peasants – they will laugh.

However, this can always be corrected. In any case, it seems to the Japanese prime minister himself that he knows how.

“The rampage of Russia, which is a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, requires the organization of a new world order,” he revealed his secret plans a week ago. Decided that now is the time to revisit the old one. But no one suggested: be afraid of your thoughts – they can come true. Fumio with understanding, feels alignment. The wrong side, sorry, I chose the barricades. Do you want order? Give, Kishida, time. If you have a squirrel, there will be a whistle.

