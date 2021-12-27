Russia: NATO admits violations of Rome Declaration of 2002

MOSCOW (TASS): NATO has systematically failed to fulfill its obligations after the signing in 2002 of the so-called Rome Declaration, which laid the foundation for the work of the NATO-Russia Council – an “all-weather” mechanism created for equal interaction. This was stated by the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Alexander Fomin.

“The signing of the Rome Declaration does not at all mean that all the earlier commitments have be-en fulfilled by the alliance,” Fomin said on Monday at a briefing for military attachés and representatives of foreign embassies accredited in Moscow. For example, the practice of conducting training in the use of nuclear weapons as part of the annual exercise Steadfast Noon remained unchanged.

“Moreover, the Air For-ces of the Eastern European countries that have joined the alliance began to be involved in the training. The number of countries participating in the exercise increased from six to nine, and the number of aircraft carriers involved from 20 to 50 units,” Fomin said.

Since 2004, with the aim of developing the military infrastructure of the Baltic states, the NATO operation Baltic Air Policing has been launched. On a rotational basis, aviation groups are sent to Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, which carry out air patrols near the Russian Federation.

“We recorded,” Fomin said, “a constant increase in both the quantitative composition of the aviation group and the intensity of its flights. At the same time, we did not note any aggravations in Russian-NATO relations at the beginning of the 21st century.”

According to the deputy minister, “due to the non-constructive position taken by the alliance, cooperation in the field of missile defense has actually come to a standstill.” “Despite the proposals we sent to the alliance on joint provision of anti-missile cover in Europe, the United States began to deploy missile defense areas in Poland and Romania. The Alliance refused to provide legally binding guarantees that these complexes will not be directed against Russia,” Fomin said.

In 2016, the US Aegis Ashore anti-missile system was deployed in Romania, and in 2019 – modernized. The construction of a similar facility in Poland is nearing completion, Fomin said.

He drew attention to the fact that the Aegis Ashore complexes are equipped with Mk-41 universal dual-use launchers: that is, these complexes are not only anti-missile, but also strike, which can be used to use cruise missiles of the Tomahawk type with a range of up to 2,400 km. Objects on the territory of the Russian Federation fall within their reach.

In confirmation of this possibility, the United States of America launched a Tomahawk cruise missile from an Mk-41 ground launcher on August 16, 2018, after announcing its withdrawal from the INF Treaty on August 2, 2018. “This fully confirms the Russian argumentation about the strike potential of the aforementioned missile defense system,” Fomin said.

He also noted that during the Georgian-South Ossetian conflict in 2008, the leadership of the alliance supported the aggression of Georgia and condemned Russia for recognizing the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. At the NATO Council on August 19, 2008, it was decided to “freeze” relations with Russia. In turn, the President of the Russian Federation in September 2008 made a reciprocal decision to suspend military interaction with NATO. A year later, relations were restored.

Fomin recalled that the declaration “NATO-Russia Relations: A New Quality” (the so-called Rome Declaration), in accordance with which the Russia-NATO Council (RNC) was created, is an “all-weather” mechanism for constant political consultations, dev-elopment and adoption of joint decisions , as well as interaction between Russia and the countries – members of the alliance as equal partners in areas of common interest “was signed on May 28, 2002 in Italy in the city of Pratica di Mare

According to the deputy minister, “in general, cooperation between Russia and NATO after the signing of the Rome Declaration has acquired a dynamic character, which has contributed to the improvement of the situation in Europe.”

“For practical cooperation, the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to NATO was established in Brussels, which also included the Chief Military Representative of the Permanent Mission of Russia to NATO. The NATO Information Office was opened in Moscow in February 2001, and the NATO Military Liaison Mission was opened in May 2002.”, – said Fomin.

In 2002, the “NRC Airspace Cooperation Initiative” was launched to prevent terrorism using civil aircraft. In December 2004, the NATO-Russia Council Action Plan on Combating Terrorism was adopted, which provided for the exchange of intelligence information and the assessment of terrorist threats, as well as strengthening the capabilities to prevent terrorist attacks and eliminate their consequences, Fomin recalled.

“In the Afghan direction, an agreement was reached on a simplified procedure for ground and air transit through Russian territory of non-lethal (non-military) cargo for the grouping of the International Security Assistance Force,” he recalled.

In the sphere of peacekeeping and crisis settlement, the ratification of the RF agreement on the status of forces in 2007, which regulated the procedure for the presence of armed forces in the territories of the RNC member countries, was of great importance, Fomin said.

Cooperation was intensified on a joint study of non-strategic missile defense in Europe. Practical issues of the coordinated use of Russian and NATO missile defense forces and weapons were worked out in the course of joint command and staff exercises held in 2004-2008.

Under the auspices of the NRC, conferences and seminars on the problems of nuclear strategies were held, exercises to practice the issues of responding to accidents with nuclear weapons, an exchange of experience in the field of ensuring the safety of storage of nuclear weapons was organized. The Russia-NATO Council has repeatedly discussed issues and measures to resolve international problems related to the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their delivery vehicles, Fomin noted.

Search and rescue at sea was the basis of NATO-Russia naval cooperation. In February 2003, a framework document was signed between Russia and the Alliance on the rescue of submarine crews, which created the basis for giving international legal status to relations in this area.

“The warships of the Navy in 2006-2008 took part in the counter-terrorist operation of the joint NATO naval forces in the Mediterranean called” Active Endeavor. ” activities “, – reminded the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation.