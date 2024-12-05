Russia notified US of drills in Mediterranean, defense ministry says

MOSCOW (Reuters): Russia has informed the United States about its military drills in the eastern Mediterranean Sea in order to avoid possible “incidents,” the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The information was conveyed during a phone call between the chiefs of staff of both countries, General Valery Gerasimov and Air Force General C.Q. Brown.

“This information was given in order to prevent possible incidents in connection with the presence of US and NATO ships in the vicinity of the Russian exercise area,” the ministry said in a statement.

The US military reported on Wednesday that the rare conversation between the two top officials had taken place last week.