Russia Offers to Facilitate US-Iran Talks on Nuclear Program and Proxy Network

March 5, 2025 – Russia has expressed its willingness to mediate negotiations between the United States and Iran, including discussions on Tehran’s nuclear program and its network of regional proxies, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Peskov stated that Russia believes the issues between the US and Iran should be addressed through negotiations and affirmed that Moscow is prepared to do everything possible to facilitate these talks. The Kremlin’s readiness comes after US President Donald Trump expressed interest in engaging with Iran on these matters in a February phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin and through representatives during a US-Russia meeting in Riyadh.

This development follows the US ramping up sanctions on Iran, targeting the country’s nuclear program, missile deployments, and proxy groups in the region. The sanctions come shortly after Russia and Iran signed a strategic partnership agreement.

Meanwhile, Iran has emphasized the need to bolster its defense capabilities, citing ongoing threats from Israel, which has suggested that military action may be necessary to prevent Iran’s nuclear weaponization.

Source: Bloomberg