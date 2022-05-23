Russia: OPCW takes data on chemical provocations in Ukraine seriously

THE HAGUE (TASS): The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) takes all information regarding chemical provocations in Ukraine very seriously. This was stated on Monday during an online briefing by the Permanent Representa-tive of the Russian Feder-ation to the OPCW Alexa-nder Shulgin, answering a question from TASS.

“We regularly transmit to the OPCW technical secretariat the data received by the Russian Ministry of Defense regarding the preparation by Ukrainian nationalists of false flag operations using chemical weapons,” he said. “We sent 10 notes verbales, which are available on the OPCW website and which anyone can read desiring.”

For its part, “the technical secretariat assures that it takes the information transmitted by both the Russian and Ukrainian sides very seriously,” Shulgin noted. The organization monitors the situation and emphasizes its readiness to take action if necessary.

According to the permanent representative, most states not bound by Euro-Atlantic obligations share the concerns and emphasize the unacceptability of the use of toxic chemicals. “On the other hand, it should be noted that the Euro-Atlantic allies have long made their choice to turn the OPCW, which by its nature is a pur-ely technical organization, into a kind of platform for settling political scores,” he stressed. “Therefore, contr-ary to common sense, they do not want to hear what Russia has to say. They place all responsibility for any incident on our country in advance, thereby giving the Kyiv radicals free rein to gamble with war chemicals. This is a very short-sighted position. But I can assure you that we will continue to do our best to convey to the world community the truth about it.

Alexander Shulgin further said that Ukraine, by organizing chemical provocations, is trying to achieve a tough response from NATO, up to military intervention, but Moscow regularly informs about the preparation of such actions by Kyiv.

“Their goal is clear,” he said, citing examples of several organized provocations. “The Kyiv regime w-ants to internationalize the problem as much as possible, obtain additional funds and provoke a tough resp-onse from NATO, up to m-ilitary intervention. And the task of Washington and th-eir allies is, firstly, to cover up the traces of criminal bi-ological activity in Ukrain-e, and secondly, to put pressure on the Russia, to accuse it of using weapons of mass destruction and violating the Chemical Weapons Convention.

In this context, he expressed confidence that the vast majority of states are not ready to blindly follow the instructions of Washington and Brussels.

“The Russian Permanent Mission, for its part, regularly informs the technical secretariat of the OPCW and the participating states about provocations being prepared by the Kyiv regime and its Western sponsors,” Shulgin said. According to him, so far this has prevented the Kyiv regime from organizing serious incidents and avoiding human casualties.

