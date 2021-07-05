Russia plans to send additional contingent to Afghanistan

MOSCOW (Monitoring Desk): The issue of the introduction of the Russian contingent into Afghanistan is not being discussed, there are no discussions with the authorities of this republic or with the Taliban in this regard, said the press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov .

“No. There are no discu-ssions on this matter,” Pes-kov told reporters in respo-nse to a question whether an option is being developed to bring the Russian contingent into Afghanistan and whether such discussions are underway with the authorities of this republic or with the Taliban.

“As for the additional contingent, I cannot tell you. Of course, as the situation develops, and we see, unfortunately, that it is not developing in the best way, accordingly, our military border guards will make the necessary decisions,” Peskov told reporters in response to the question whether Russia plans to send additional contingent to Tajikistan on the border with Afghanistan.

“In general, we have already said and repeated many times that, of course, after the withdrawal of the Americans and their allies from Afghanistan, the development of the situation in this country is a matter of our heightened concern. We observe very carefully and state that, unfortunately, destabilization is taking place.” , – appreciated to present the situation to the Kremlin in the region as a whole.

Russia-Afghanistan intelligence sharing: Afghanistan and Russia are discussing the possibility of establishing an intelligence exchange to counter common threats, Hamdu-llah Mohib, adviser to the Afghan president for natio-nal security, said in an int-erview with RIA Novosti.

On Friday, in Moscow, Mohib met with the Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev. Following the talks, the Russian Security Council reported that the parties touched on topics related to the course and prospects of the inter-Afghan peace dialogue, and also discussed further interaction between Russia and Afghanistan on a bilateral basis and within multilateral formats, including throu-gh the special services and law enforcement agencies.

“First of all, we are talking about the exchange of information. We have access to information from those militants whom we captured, intelligence about their activities and their plans. I think for Russia and for the countries of Central Asia, this would also be important information regarding threats And in return, we expect the same information from Russia, their intelligence about these groups – so that we can stop, “Mohib said.

Mohib said that the withdrawal of US troops and the international coalition from Afghanistan is a challenge for the entire region, the security consequences will be felt not only by the immediate neighbors, but also by Russia.

“The United States is gradually reducing its presence in Afghanistan to prepare for a complete withdrawal of troops … The most important thing is how we will use this opportunity to build a stable Afghanistan, to build stability in the region. This is a challenge for our country at the national level. but it is also a challenge for the entire region, “Mohib said.

“If the results of the withdrawal of foreign troops are not the way we all want, the way the Afghan people want, this will primarily have implications for Afghanistan and serious security implications for Central Asia and Russia,” he stressed.

About the situation, Mohib said: “The situation in northern Afghanistan, where the Taliban have seized a number of areas and continue to advance, is very serious, but Kabul hopes that it will not get out of control.

“We hope this does not happen. The situation is very serious at the moment. But the Afghan security forces, along with ordinary people who came to support them, are working to stabilize the security situation there. But if the Taliban ” will persistently pursue the goals of military capture, the situation could become extremely bad, “Mohib said.