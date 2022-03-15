Russia presented a draft UN Security Council resolution on Ukraine

NEW YORK (TASS): Russia’s proposed UN Security Council draft resolution on Ukraine calls for a ceasefire to evacuate all civilians. This is stated in the document, a copy of which is available to TASS.

The draft resolution underlines deep concern at reports of civilian casualties, including children, as well as “the deteriorating humanitarian situation in and around Ukraine, the growing number of internally displaced persons and refugees in need of humanitarian assistance.”

In addition, the call of UN Secretary General António Guterres to return to the path of dialogue and negotiations is supported. The document also calls for a ceasefire for “the rapid, safe, voluntary and unhindered evacuation of all civilians” and the need for all parties to agree on humanitarian pauses.

Russia’s draft UN Secu-rity Council resolution on Ukraine also calls for funding for the UN’s humanitarian response program.

“The UN Security Council calls on members of the organization to fund the UN Flash Appeal for humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, as well as the regional refugee response plan; The Security Council emphasizes the coordinating role of the world organization in providing humanitarian assistance within Ukraine and beyond,” the document says.

Earlier, UN Secretary-General Guterres said that according to the world organization, $1.7 billion is required to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukrai-ne in the next three months.

In addition, the Russian draft resolution provides for the protection of civilians and civilian objects.

The draft emphasizes the requirement for all parties to respect international hu-manitarian law and human rights. The call for all parties to “ensure the protection of civilians and refrain from attacking, destroying, dismantling and rendering unusable civilian objects” is reaffirmed. In addition, deliberate attacks against civilians and civilian objects, including indiscriminate shelling, as well as the deployment of military installations and equipment in densely populated areas, are strongly condemned.

