Russia protests to Israel over alleged attack on diplomatic vehicle

MOSCOW (Reuters): Russia lodged a formal protest to Israel following an alleged attack on a Russian diplomatic vehicle near the settlement of Givat Assaf near Jerusalem, according to a statement issued by the Russian foreign ministry.



“On July 30, a vehicle of the Russian Federation’s mission to the Palestinian National Authority, bearing diplomatic license plates and carrying personnel of the Russian diplomatic mission accredited by Israel’s Foreign Ministry, was attacked near the illegal Israeli settlement of Givat Assaf, near Jerusalem, by a group of settlers,” Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.



The incident occurred “with the acquiescence of Israeli military personnel, who were present at the scene and did not attempt to stop the attackers’ aggressive actions,” she added.



Reuters was not able to independently verify the Russian foreign ministry’s report.



Zakharova said the Russian embassy in Tel Aviv had submitted an official demarche to Israeli authorities.