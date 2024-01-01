Russia pursues ‘multipolar’ vision with Africa talks

MOSCOW (AFP): Russia is preparing this weekend to show off its vision of a “multipolar world” aimed at countering perceived Western hegemony with a large gathering of African foreign ministers.

The meeting in Sochi, southern Russia, comes after last month’s BRICS summit of leading emerging economies in the southwestern city of Kazan.

Moscow was once a key player in Africa, during Soviet times, and has been boosting its influence on the continent again in recent years.

Three west African countries — Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso — have turned their backs on former colonial power France since coming under military rule following a string of coups since 2020 and have pivoted towards Moscow.

Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group or its successor, Africa Corps, now support several African governments and Russian “advisers” work with local officials.

Several African countries have also resisted the pressure to join in Western sanctions against Russia over its campaign in Ukraine since 2022.

In 2023, Russia delivered more than $5 billion in arms to Africa, according to the state company Rosoboronexport.

Top Russian companies such as diamond miner Alrosa, metals giant Rusal and energy major Lukoil, also have an eye on Africa’s raw materials and major investments in the region.

Russia is further boosting its profile through cultural centers known as “Russian House” that have recently opened in Chad, Guinea, Somalia and Central African Republic.

The centers have the real aim of “spreading Kremlin narratives on international events,” said Ivan Klyszcz, from the International Center for Defense and Security in Estonia.

Russian rhetoric, particularly against “neocolonialism” and “Western propaganda,” clearly resonates with some African leaders.

Russian political analyst Konstantin Kalachev said many appreciate “those who can resist and strike a blow against the West” and see President Vladimir Putin as “very capable” in that role.

‘Real strategic priority’?

But Bakary Sambe, director of the Timbuktu Institute in Dakar, questioned whether Russia would keep up its interest in Africa if the conflict with Ukraine were to end.

Sambe said there was doubt over whether this was a “real strategic priority” for Russia or just a short-term interest linked to its wider struggle against Western interests.

At the start of the war, when Russia imposed a blockade on Ukrainian grain in the Black Sea, several affected African countries were nonetheless sensitive to Moscow’s argument that this was in fact the fault of the West and linked to sanctions.

In the first eight months of this year, Russia exported 14.8 million tonnes of wheat to Africa — 14.4 percent more than over the same period in 2023, official data showed.

But Sambe said that “opinion is starting to diverge from the narrative surrounding Ukraine, particularly because Africa has found means for resilience faced with the specter of a food and grain crisis.”

And several African countries, such as key Washington ally Egypt, have found that pursuing economic ties with Russia does not mean breaking relations with the West.

In South Africa, relations with Russia have proved controversial in the ruling coalition.

When President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke at the BRICS summit of Putin and the people of Russia as “valuable friends and allies,” his comments were quickly rejected by South Africa’s Democratic Alliance, a former opposition party now in government.

“The Democratic Alliance does not consider Russia, or Vladimir Putin, to be an ally of our Nation,” party leader John Steenhuisen said in a statement.