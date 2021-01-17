Russia ready for dialogue with Biden administration, says Russian diplomat

MOSCOW (TASS): Russia is ready for a dialogue based of mutual respect with the US new administration but doesn’t expect a swift improvement in relations, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.

“We don’t anticipate any dramatic improvement. We don’t anticipate any improvement in principle because people are the same and they stick to their points of view. We don’t anticipate any dramatic improvement in principle.

We are open for a normal dialogue based of mutual respect,” she said in an interview with the Voskresny Vecher (Sunday Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1 television channel when asked about the prospects of bilateral relations after Democratic President Joe Biden takes office.

Biden’s inauguration is scheduled for January 20.