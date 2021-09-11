Russia ready to revive talks on anti-terrorism with US

WASHINGTON DC (TAS-S): The Russian side is ready to revive the work of the bilateral dialogue on counterterrorism with the US, which was carried out under the auspices of the foreign ministries in 2018-2019. This is stated in the comment of the Russian Ambassador to the US An-atoly Antonov in connection with the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sep. 11, 2001, posted on Saturday on the page of the Russian diplomatic mission in Facebook .

According to the diplomat, there have been many examples in the history of Russian-American relations when the effective interaction of special services made it possible to prevent major terrorist attacks. “In particular, we are grateful to our colleagues for the valuable information that helped prevent terrorist att-acks in St. Petersburg in 20-17 and 2019,” Antonov rec-alled. “We hope that such c-ontacts will only be stren-gthened and, over time, su-pplemented with useful discussions within the framework of the bilateral dialo-gue on anti-terrorism, carried out under the auspices of the foreign ministries in 2018-2019,” he said.