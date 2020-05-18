Russia reports lowest daily COVID-19 cases since May 1

MOSCOW (AA): Russia on Monday reported 8,926 more cases of the coronavirus, the lowest daily growth rate in new cases since the beginning of the month, taking the nation’s tally to 290,678.

The death toll in Russia rose to 2,722, as 91 more people died over the last 24 hours, the country’s emergency team said in a daily report.

Recoveries increased by 2,836 for the same period, bringing the total number to 70,209, it added.

The country continues mass testing for COVID-19 in attempt to detect the disease at early stages, when it is less contagious .

As many as 7.1 million tests have been carried out so far, finding 264,000 people with the suspected virus.

Despite strict measures, which include lockdown of capital Moscow, ban for entry of foreigners and stateless people, and suspension of international air and railway traffic, Russia is the second-worst coronavirus-hit country in terms of number of cases.

Four top Russian officials, including Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, were hospitalized due to the coronavirus and two more were successfully treated at home.

The pandemic has claimed 315,200 lives in 188 countries and regions since originating in China last December. The US and Europe are currently the world’s worst-hit regions.

More than 4.71 million cases have been reported worldwide and over 1.73 million people have recovered to date, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.