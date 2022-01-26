Russia says an economic catastrophe loomed over Afghanistan

NEW YORK (TASS): An economic catastrophe is hanging over Afghanistan, in connection with which the US and other Western countries should unfreeze Afghan assets, and this should not become a subject of bargaining. Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN, stated this position on Wednesday, speaking at a meeting of the Security Council of the world organization.

“Unfortunately, it must be recognized that these [current] [UN] efforts are not enough. With the economic catastrophe looming over Afghanistan, the steps taken in the humanitarian direction are a drop in the ocean,” he said. there is no prospect of post-conflict reconstruction.”

“The issue of unfreezing assets is acute, without its solution, Afghanistan simply cannot get out of the crisis in the long term,” the diplomat noted.

“We call on the United States and other Western donors to return funds to the country. This money belongs to the Afghan people and cannot be used bargaining and punishing Afghans for the new reality that has developed in the country.”

Russia proceeds from the premise that attempts to continue dialogue with the new Afghan authorities in the language of ultimatums are counterproductive, Polyansky said.

“Under the current conditions, attempts to continue dialogue with the new Afghan authorities in the language of ultimatums and pressure, rather than diplomacy, while manipulating assistance in reconstruction and socio-economic development, is counterproductive,” he stressed.

The Russian Federation notes the actions of the Taliban in the socio-economic sphere and in stopping the terrorist threat.

Earlier, Guterres said: “We need to put aside the rules and conditions that limit not only the Afghan economy, but also our life-saving operations. At the moment of maximum need, these rules should be reviewed.”

According to the Secretary General, financial institutions should be provided with legal guarantees.