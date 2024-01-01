Russia says ‘continues to support’ Syria’s al-Assad

MOSCOW (Agencies): The Kremlin said Monday that it continued to support Syrian President Bashar al-Assad after opposition fighters last week wrested swathes of territory from government control.

“We of course continue to support Bashar al-Assad and we continue contacts at the appropriate levels, we are analyzing the situation,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists, adding that Russia would draw up a “position on what is necessary to stabilize the situation.”

Syria’s second city of Aleppo fell to the opposition over the course of the last week, the first time it has slipped from government control since Syria’s conflict began more than a decade ago, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor.

Syrian and Russian aircraft responded with deadly strikes in support of government forces on Sunday, according to the Britain-based Observatory.

Russia and Iran have been al-Assad’s closest backers since the conflict began in 2011.