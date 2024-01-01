Russia says it downed 25 Ukrainian drones overnight

MOSCOW (Reuters): Russia’s air defense systems destroyed 25 Ukrainian drones overnight over four regions, the Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

Fourteen of the drones were destroyed over the Krasnodar region, six over the Bryansk region, three over Moscow-annexed Crimea and two over the Rostov region, it said.

Krasnodar’s regional governor, Veniamin Kondratyev, wrote on Telegram that two districts in the southern Russian region were subjected to a “massive drone attack” overnight. One civilian was injured, he said.

A local Telegram channel published footage showing an object crashing into a building in the town of Slavyansk-na-Kubani, followed by a loud boom and fireball.