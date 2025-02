MOSCOW (Reuters): Russian officials will not attend the Munich Security Conference because Russia has not been invited to the event, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a weekly news briefing on Friday.

Zakharova said the conference had changed in nature over the years and gone from being a security event to become an event supporting the “regime in Kyiv” and an event which she said was involved with implementing security policies that were destructive for Europe’s own security.