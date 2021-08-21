Russia says new US sanctions shows unwillingness to build ties

MOSCOW (TASS): US provocations in connection with the situation around Alexei Navalny testify to Washington’s unwillingness to reckon with reality. It is useless to put pressure on Russia, and the response to the sanctions will be tough and adequate. This is stated in the commentary by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, circulated on Saturday.

“Once again, a provocation arranged by the Western intelligence services with the alleged poisoning of A. Navalny, coupled with threats to the companies involved in the almost completed Nord Stream 2 project, is underway. and unwillingness to reckon with reality, knowing in advance that it is useless to put pressure on Russia, and our response, as always, will be tough and adequate, “the message says.

The diplomat also noted that Moscow considers the introduction of new US sanctions in connection with Nord Stream 2 and the Navalny case as a lack of Washington’s political will to build bilateral relations on a partnership basis.

“We regard such hostile actions of the Joe Biden administration as dictated by the lack of political will and unwillingness to build Rus-sian-American relations on a partnership basis,” the commentary says.

According to her, the sanctions imposed run counter to the spirit of the agreements reached by the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden at the summit in Geneva on June 16. “Contrary to the spirit of the Geneva summit and the agreements reached by the presidents, official Washington in the current difficult time, which requ-ires our countries to expand cooperation and coordination in the international arena, is introducing new sanctions against Russia under far-fetched pretexts. failure in Afghanistan, fraught with unpredictable consequences, “she said.

“I would like to hope that rational considerations and an awareness of the counterproductiveness of the endless whipping up of a toxic atmosphere in bilateral relations, depriving them of any positive prospects, will still prevail in the White House,” concluded Zakharova.

On Friday, the United States imposed restrictions on Russian structures and individuals who, according to Washington, are related to the incident with Alexei Navalny, as well as to the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

A statement from Russian Embassy in London, says that, the British government needs to abandon the confrontational line with respect to Russia, otherwise the United Kingdom will face retaliatory measures from the Russian Federation.

“Once again, we call on the British leadership to abandon an unjustified confrontational line against our country. Any unfriendly steps will not remain without an adequate proportional response,” the Russian diplomatic mission said in a statement.