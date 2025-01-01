Russia says partnership deal with Iran will not be aimed against any country

MOSCOW (Reuters): A strategic partnership treaty between Russia and Iran will not be aimed against any other country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will hold talks in Russia on January 17 after which they will sign a long-awaited comprehensive strategic partnership pact, the Kremlin said on Monday.

The two leaders will discuss trade and investment, transport and logistics, and humanitarian spheres, and will also talk about regional and international issues, it added.