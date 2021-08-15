Russia says ready to work with transitional govt.

MOSCOW (Agencies): Russia is ready to work with the transitional government of Afghanistan , but so far there is no talk of recognizing the Taliban as the country’s legitimate authorities, Zamir Kabulov, the Russian president’s special envoy for Afghanistan, director of the second Asian department of the Russian Foreign Ministry , told RIA Novosti .

“We have always stood for a transitional government, of course, we will work,” Kabulov said .

Answering the question whether Russia is ready to recognize the Taliban as legitimate authorities, if the transition is carried out peacefully, a high-ranking diplomat said:

“No, we have not recognized it yet, but everything has its time, we will wait and see.” Also, the Russian Embassy in Kabul reported that Moscow is ready to cooperate with the transitional government in Afghanistan.

It will be formed with the participation of the official authorities and the Taliban, for the peaceful transfer of power to the movement. The Taliban entered Kabul today. The creation of a transitional government and the resignation of President Ashraf Ghani were their condition for refusing to storm the city.

“Yes, (RF) is ready to cooperate with the transitional government,” the diplomatic mission said, answering the relevant TASS question.