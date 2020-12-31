Russia says, Ukraine wants to inflict economic damage

F.P Report

MOSCOW: The Russian Foreign Ministry has released a press statement over the speculations on Minsk Agreement. In a statement on Thursday, Spokeswomen For Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova remarked that the speculations of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky about the Minsk Agreements prove that Kiev wants to inflict economic damage on Russia rather than settle the Donbass conflict.

While highlighting the anti-Russia sanctions, the spokeswomen added that “Kiev is incessantly talking about the alleged incompetence of the Package of Measures and the need to revisit it. President Vladimir Zelensky was the most outspoken as he said that Ukraine only needs the Minsk Agreements to keep up anti-Russian sanctions. It turns out that it is not the hypocritically declared achievement of peace and stability in the country that matters to Kiev the most but rather it seeks to brazenly capitalize on the issue of the unresolved conflict, abusing it to economically hurt Russia and attract Western aid to save the collapsing economy of Ukraine.’

It should be underlined that, Moscow is urging Kiev to “stop engaging in demagogy” and start realizing the Package of Measures for the implementation of the Minsk Agreements in full and consistently.

Zakharova also remarked that “Unfortunately, instead of taking practical steps to fulfil obligations assumed under the Minsk Agreements Ukraine is seeking to ignore them in every way, giving the impression of active movement towards the Donbass settlement,” the comment reads.

While looking into the backdrop of the story, it should be noted that Zelensky recently had an interview with Focus magazine in which he noted that Ukraine cannot exit the Minsk Agreements because they are tied to sanctions against Russia. Nevertheless, he commented that he would personally withdraw from the agreements that are considered the cornerstone in the Donbass conflict settlement.