NEW YORK (RIA Novosti): Russia with a high degree of probability can assert that a strain of African swine fever (ASF) with increased contagiousness was constructed in one of the biolaboratories subordinate to the Pentagon, said Igor Kirillov, head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense forces of the Russian Federation.

“With a high degree of probability, we can say that a strain of African swine fever with increased contagiousness was constructed in one of the biolaboratories subordinate to the Pentagon,” Kirillov said at an informal meeting of the UN Security Council.

He compared the spread of African swine fever from Georgia to the Russian Federation, Europe and China since 2007. On the territory of these countries, according to Kirilov, strains of the ASF virus, identical to the Georgia-2007 strain, were found in samples from dead animals.

“Direct economic damage to Russian enterprises alone from this disease amounted to more than $100 million, indirect losses exceeded $500 million,” Kirillov added. The military leader said that in the region where the center of Lugar is located, the situation with diseases that are spread by insect vectors is especially deteriorating.

According to the website of the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention, there is a shift in the range of various types of mosquitoes, previously found only in southern countries, from Georgia to the territory of a number of subjects of the Russian Federation, Kirillov emphasized.

“The spread of ticks has also caused outbreaks of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever in the Stavropol Territory and the Rostov Region,” he said.

One of the priority studies conducted in Ukrainian biolaboratories commissioned by the United States was the study of the causative agent of anthrax, Igor Kirillov said.

“One of the priorities of American customers is the anthrax agent, which is characterized by high damaging ability and resistance in the environment,” he said.

During his speech, Kirillov presented the documents of the U-Pi-2 project, whose tasks included identifying the burial sites of dead animals, and taking soil samples from anthrax cattle burial grounds. Acco-rding to him, the interest of American military biologists in the study of insect vectors in the locations of animal burial grounds is also not accidental.

“Apparently, they analyzed the results of the outbreak of anthrax in Yamal in 2016, during which cases of transmissible transmission of the disease through flies and horseflies were recorded. Considering that the epidemic situation with anthrax in Ukraine remains favorable, the question arises of the need for research conducted by the Pentagon and their true purposes,” he said.

Kirillov said that Russia has repeatedly pointed out violations by “a number of states” of their obligations on the nonproliferation of biological weapons and is making efforts to create a legal control mechanism, but this initiative is being blocked by the United States.

“The Russian Federation has repeatedly pointed out violations by a number of states of their obligations on the non-proliferation of biological weapons,” he said.

Kirillov recalled that the 1972 Convention on the Prohibition of Biological and Toxin Weapons of 1972 is the main international document in this area. According to him, unlike the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, it does not have a clear mechanism for checking its compliance, there is no permanent monitoring body.

Bioweapons control has nothing to do with the UN secretary-general’s existing mechanism to investigate alleged use of biological and toxin weapons, the 1925 Geneva Protocol, or the Hague -based Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, the Russian military leader clarified.

“The Russian Federation is constantly making efforts to create a legally binding mechanism for checking the BTWC, but this initiative has been consistently blocked by the United States for more than 20 years,” Kirillov added.

US military biologists are particularly interested in atypical forms of the plague, the search for such is being carried out throughout Georgia, including in close proximity to the borders of Russia, Igor Kirillov added.

According to him, the f-ocus of the work of US military biologists on the territory of Georgia does not c-orrespond to current health problems, the main of wh-ich are socially significant diseases: tuberculosis, AI-DS, coronavirus infection.

“Atypical forms of plague are of particular interest to the United States. The search for such pathogens is carried out in foci throughout Georgia, including in close proximity to the Russian border,” Kirillov said.

She pointed to the contracts concluded by the Ministry of Health of Georgia with the Research Institute of the Ground Forces. Walter Reed, as well as with the US Department of Defense Threat Reduction Office and the US Department of Energy ‘s National Nuclear Security Administration.

“It follows from the documents that potential agents of biological weapons are on the list of priority American research: patho-gens of tularemia, anthrax, brucellosis, dengue fever, Crimean Congo fever and other diseases transmitted by blood-sucking insects,” Kirillov said.

The Russian Defense Ministry does not rule out that 4,000 Ukrainian servicemen were infected with the Crimean-Congo fever virus, hantaviruses and the causative agent of leptospirosis, Kirillov said.

“In accordance with the U-P-8 project in Lvov, Kharkiv, Odessa and Kiev, blood samples were taken from four thousand servicemen for antibodies to hantaviruses, and from four hundred – for the presence of antibodies to the Crimean-Congo fever virus. We do not exclude that the official program research is only the “visible part of the iceberg”, while in practice volunteers were infected with the Crimean-Congo fever virus, hantaviruses and the causative agent of leptospirosis,” the general said.

According to him, such a large-scale screening of the natural immunity of the population was probably carried out in order to select biological agents that are most dangerous for the population of a certain region.

He drew attention to the decision signed by the head of the ethics committee of the said Center on June 12, 2019 as part of the U-P8 project. The document testifies to the conduct of studies with an unknown risk to the life and health of participants, as well as the concealment of the identity of the subjects.

“The research program of this project assumes only a standard blood sampling procedure. The question arises: what kind of life-threatening tests are we talking about if the document states that “… minor incidents with volunteers must be reported to the US Bioethics Committee 72 hours after the incident, and about serious ones, including the death of the subjects – within 24 hours”, – said Kirillov.

