Russia sends message to Austrian foreign ministry

VIENNA (TASS): The Russian side handed over to the Austrian Foreign Ministry a message from Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov addressed to his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg outlining Moscow’s approaches to the European security architecture and is awaiting a prompt response from partners. Dmitry Lyubinsky, Russian Ambassador to Vienna, announced this on Monday.

“During a personal meeting, we handed over to our colleagues at the Austrian Foreign Ministry a message from S. Lavrov addressed to A. Schallenberg with a detailed statement of our fundamental approaches to the principle of ensuring equal and indivisible security, which is fundamental for the entire European security architecture,” the diplomat noted. “We expect a prompt response from Austrian partners and a clear answer in their national capacity to the question of how they understand the obligation not to strengthen their own security at the expense of the security of other states based on the principle of the indivisibility of security, enshrined, in particular, in the documents of the OSCE summits in Istanbul in November 1999 and in Astana in December 2010″.

On January 28, Lavrov said in an interview with radio stations that Russia intends to send a request to Western countries regarding the fulfillment of their obligations within the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

The Russian ambassador to Austria added that the Russian side is counting on “continuing a meaningful dialogue in the near future.”

On January 26, Lavrov noted that two official OSCE documents – the Charter for European Security adopted in Istanbul in 1999 and the Astana Declaration adopted at the OSCE summit in 2010 – contain two clauses on security. The first of these states that each country has the right to choose and change its alliances to ensure its security, and the second implies that no country has the right to strengthen its security at the expense of the security of others.

According to Lavrov, Moscow “has already given up hope of getting any coherent reaction.” However, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry continued, the question of how Westerners treat specific, absolutely unambiguous formulations, “I want to make the subject of an official appeal to all foreign ministers of those countries that have signed this formula.”