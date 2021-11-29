Russia shows concern about development of events at OPCW site

THE HAGUE (TASS): Russia is seriously concerned about the development of events on the site of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). This was stated by the deputy head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Oleg Ryazantsev, who is the head of the Russian delegation at the 26th session of the Conference of the Org-anization’s member states, which opened on Monday.

“Centrifugal tendencies are growing, the practice of making decisions by consensus has been lost, the atmosphere is utterly politicized,” stated Ryazantsev, whose text of his speech was circulated on the OPCW website. commitments undertaken”.

He called the primary reason for the emerging situation “the desire of a small group of states to replace international law with their own invented rules.” In this context, he recalled that in 2018 the OPCW’s technical secretariat was empowered with prosecutorial functions to identify those responsible for the use of chemical weapons and create an illegitimate Investigation and Identification Group, which in its reports accused Syria of using chemical weapons.

“Our organization is undermined by the campaign orchestrated by a small group of countries in connection with the case of the alleged poisoning of [Alexei] Navalny in August 2020,” the deputy head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade said. alarmed states, we see Britain, Germany, France and Sweden. But it is precisely these countries that are doing everything possible to ensure that the truth never comes to light.”

“We have to admit that over the past years, the OPCW, contrary to the promises of the leadership of the technical secretariat, has not become our” common home “, where the participating states could freely, respectfully and with mutual consideration of interests, conduct a dialogue, find solutions to pressing problems,” he summed up he.

As Ryazantsev noted, the United States and its allies are going to push into the OPCW, bypassing the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), another illegitimate decision regarding the use of aerosol chemicals for law enforcement purposes. “With complete disregard for the procedure for amending the CWC, the member states are being forced to prohibit the use of chemicals that affect the central nervous system in aerosol form for law enforcement purposes,” he said. “This approach does not correspond to the object and purpose of the convention. therefore we are categorically against the adoption of this decision.”