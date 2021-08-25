Russia signs arms deals with China

KUBINKA (TASS): Russia has signed contracts with China, India, Uzbekistan and some other countries at the Army 2021 international military-technical forum, Director of Russia’s Fed-eral Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev announced on Wednesday.

“The result is as follows: contracts worth over $2 billion have been agreed, including contracts with China on seaborne hardware, with India on land forces’ equipment and also with Armenia, Uzbekistan, Myanmar and Belarus,” Russia’s military cooperation chief specified.

Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport announced earlier on Wednesday it had inked export deals worth 2 billion euros at the Army 2021 international military-technical forum.

The Army 2021 international military-technical forum is running at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center outside Moscow on August 22-28.