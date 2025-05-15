Russia slams Israeli attacks on Gaza as ‘collective punishment’ of civilians

MOSCOW (AFP): Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday slammed Israeli attacks on Gaza as “collective punishment of the civilian population,” in some of Moscow’s strongest criticism of Israel as it steps up its offensive.

The Israeli military has recently stepped up its offensive in the territory in what it says is a renewed push to destroy Hamas, whose October 7, 2023 attack triggered the war.

“What is happening in Gaza is incomprehensible and indescribable,” Lavrov said at a regional forum.

“The measures taken by Israel” in response to the October 7 attack by Hamas “constitute collective punishment of the civilian population,” he added.

Russia and Israel have traditionally enjoyed warm relations — almost a fifth of Israel’s population is Russian-speaking and Moscow has for years strove to maintain cordial ties with all major powers in the Middle East.

The two countries also closely coordinate military actions in Syria, and Israel has so far

abstained from sharp criticism of Russia’s offensive on Ukraine and has not joined Western-led sanctions on Moscow.

But amid its offensive in Ukraine, Russia has been establishing closer diplomatic and business ties with Arab countries.

“We, together with our Arab friends and the overwhelming majority of other countries, insist that the bloodshed must stop immediately,” Lavrov said.