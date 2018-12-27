Russia to complete flight tests of Soyuz-2.1V Carrier Rocket in 2019

MOSCOW (Sputnik): The last test launch of the Soyuz-2.1v light-class carrier rocket from the Plesetsk space centre in northern Russia is planned for next year, a Russian space industry source told Sputnik.

The launch of Soyuz-FG carrier rocket with Soyuz MS-09 manned spacecraft from the launch table of launch pad No.1, Gagarin’s Start, at Baikonur space center

“The fifth and final launch of Soyuz-2.1v as part of flight tests is scheduled for 2019. Previously, it was planned to be carried out this year,” the source said.

Four previous test launches of the Soyuz-2.1v from Plesetsk were performed in the period from 2013 to 2018.

Last year, a Soyuz-2.1v carrier rocket blasted off from the Plesetsk space centre with the Russian Defense Ministry’s spacecraft on board.