Victoria Nikiforova

Most recently, we wrote that in the summer the collective West will blame us for the food crisis, only we didn’t guess a little with the timing. The partners did not wait until the summer. Already now the British, German and American responsible persons are frightening the whole world with the coming famine and laying all the responsibility for it on Russia. “Putin is blackmailing the whole world, threatening him with hunger,” the fashionable American resource Newsmax summed up the new discourse.

What exactly is Russia charged with ? First, a special military operation. It j-eopardizes the sowing campaign in Ukraine. Secondly, the blocking of the Azov and Black Sea ports, due to which ships cannot take out Ukrainian grain.

But the ports were in fact blocked by the Ukrainians themselves. Their APU mined all parts of the water area that they could reach, even the city beach of Odessa was not spared. After a storm, these mines broke off and floated into the open sea. Now they are worn by the Black Sea currents, it is not known where they will be brought. In such conditions, trying to organize some kind of commercial flights is like death. And God forbid what ship is blown up by a Ukrainian mine! This is again Russia will be to blame for everything.

As for the special operation, after achieving all the goals, of course, I would like to complete it, who would argue. But how can this be done now, if Western partners are pumping weapons into Ukraine around the clock, sending military advisers there, training the Ukrainian army and mercilessly driving it to the front? The United States has just allocated another forty billion dollars to Kiev for the war, and in return, Volodymyr Zelensky promised to mobilize a million Ukrainians. In some ways, it reminds of the times of serfdom. Ukrainians are sold, wholesale, inexpensive, bargaining is appropriate.

The attitude of the United States towards Ukraine is well illustrated by the fact that over the past week Washington has been “looking for ways” to take out twenty million tons of grain left there from Ukrainian storage facilities. And what will the Ukrainians themselves eat? Probably a humanitarian aid from Russia. Well, we’ll help them, of course.

What do Western partners demand from Moscow in this context? Uninterruptedly supply them with fertilizers and all kinds of food. Recall that today Russia is the world leader in the supply of wheat and sunflower oil, a major supplier of sugar, and also exports barley, rye, corn, and legumes.

Just for the export of these products, restrictions are set until August 31 this year, in order to ensure the food security of our country. These are the restrictions that the West really dislikes. As well as the list of unfriendly countries, which includes the US and Britain with satellites, as well as the entire EU en masse.

Back in March, Washington withdrew agricultural products and fertilizers from Russia from the “hellish sanctions”. But they are still missing. The deficit is such that US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is in hysterics : “Russia must stop threatening to stop the export of fertilizers and agricultural products to countries that criticize its aggression.”

But let me. These countries are by no means just criticized. These countries – the United States with its vassals – stole three hundred billion dollars from us, intimidated their investors and businessmen with blackmail, forcing them to close companies in Russia, unleashed a monstrous Russophobic hysteria, threatening all states of the world with second-order sanctions for any cooperation with Moscow.

And now they want to eat. And I really, really want to. Western partners don’t want to admit the problem, they only talk about future hunger in Asia and Africa. But the horror of their situation is that the autumn rise in food prices will force millions of poor people in both the US and Europe to starve. And how then will the Western authorities justify themselves? Will he continue to blame everything on the Russians?

And the notorious problem of famine in Africa, which is so sad today in London and Washington, gained momentum just after the agro-industry of African countries began to seize and colonize American corporations. It was they who imposed grain and fertilizer on local farmers, which had to be bought at exorbitant prices every year. Having destroyed the agro-industry of the Black Continent, they now ostentatiously worry about the Africans and demand supplies from Russia.

But the US and Canada together produce a quarter of the world’s wheat. It’s not good to drive up prices with artificial scarcity and then profit off the poorest countries. Why don’t they distribute this wheat for free to those states that will suffer the most from the food crisis?

Autumn is still far away, and products from Russia are already desperately lacking on the world market. According to the American partners, this means that Moscow has “turned food into its weapon.” Before that, I remember, we turned oil and gas into weapons. Then coal and wood. Well, this is how many weapons we have, dear mother!

Russia has always scrupulously fulfilled all its obligations under contracts and supplied Western counterparties with products. But then they imposed unprecedented sanctions against us and actually severed the financial communication between our country and the West. If we supply them with food and fertilizers, then we risk not getting money for this. And if any state wants to pay us honestly, Washington will be able to impose second-order sanctions against it at any time.

Well, in general, as always: they want to rob us, and we must thank, pay and repent. It just won’t be like before. In terms of food, Russia’s security is ensured today. To exchange it for promises to pay sometime later, after the lifting of sanctions, and even a rapidly depreciating currency, would be stupid.

The list of unfriendly countries signed by President Putin demonstrates the healthy selectivity of our future export policy. Friendly countries, which include just many poor countries in Africa, Asia and South America, will be able to ship our simple product. Unfriendly people will have to wait in line. Perhaps a long time.

The policy of Western partners has led to the fact that the food market is in a fever as in a war. Cereals are rising in price at a crazy pace. Countries – producers of agricultural products are urgently fenced off from the world. India recently introduced a ban on wheat exports. No, she is not under “hellish” sanctions. It’s just that her government sees the turbulence in the markets and takes care of its poor population. Plus, there was a drought.

Strange all the same, things are developing in the world economy. Never before in history has food been so cheap, never before has the global agricultural industry been able to feed such a huge number of people on the planet. And now, due to a series of planned crises, food is becoming more expensive at a frantic pace, and deficits arise out of the blue.

Russia also looks amazing against the backdrop of the crisis. For thirty years we were considered the weak link in the world economy. Since the times of the USSR, we have been told how neglected everything is here. Either the “gas station country”, then “Upper Volta with missiles”, then “the economy is torn to shreds”, and then destroyed and destroyed again, and again, oh, many, many more times… Our hydrocarbons are somehow non-progressive, some kind of unfashionable raw materials, trading wheat is generally the nineteenth century.

Information technology, financial speculation on the environment, the service industry – that’s what progressive humanity seemed to live on. And we all ran after this post-industrial steam locomotive, everyone was late for it, and its passengers only chuckled reproachfully, looking at our efforts.

And suddenly it turned out that all this post-industrialism was running on our fuel, eating our bread and sugar. Not forgetting to spit in the direction of Russia contemptuously. After all, it’s ridiculous that six months ago, before all the world ratings were ordered to live long, our state was officially listed as a “developing country.” That is, countries completely dependent on us, entangled in monstrous external debts, producing nothing on their territory – this was the golden billion, the cherished seven, where it was supposed to strive. And somehow we dragged languidly along the sidelines of civilization.

And today Russia has fallen to the very bottom in the world rankings. And at the same time, it survives the modern “perfect storm” best of all in all its aspects – economic, military, political. And the whole world urgently needs something from us. To whom wheat, to whom sunflower oil, to whom seeds, to whom oil, to whom gas.

Well, it’s probably worth switching to the export of ultra-exclusive goods, turning our raw materials into luxury goods. Make Russian brands with a corresponding overpayment for the brand. A canister of Russian high-purity gasoline. Ultra-ecological Russian ice cream v stakanchike. Extra vegan seeds for ten dollars a tiny bag. Crystal bottles with exclusive sunflower oil – twenty euros apiece.

Joking aside, Russia has long outgrown a purely raw material niche in the world economy. We are pushed out of it by the very course of things. If for Western partners what is happening today is a crisis, then for us it is an opportunity.