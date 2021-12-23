Russia to hold drills in Crimea and Krasnodar territory

SIMFEROPOL (TASS): Large-scale paratrooper exercises will be held in the Crimea and Krasnodar Territory. This was reported on Thursday by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

The exercises will start today at the Opuk Crimean military training ground. As noted in the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, combat firing of airborne assault, artillery units and units of radiation, chemical and biological protection troops will be practiced, as well as demining of a section of the terrain and covering troops from air attack weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles. “The servicemen will carry out fire missions and hit targets at various ranges,” the press service said.

In addition, within the framework of the exercises, assault and assault actions on helicopters will be practiced in order to block the captured area and ensure a quick offensive of the main forces of the compound, which will be held with fire support from army aviation (Mi-35 helicopters).

In turn, at the “Raevsky” training ground near Nov-orossiysk, exercises will begin on December 24. The paratroopers will practice the techniques of conducting combat operations at short distances, as well as reconnaissance and shock operations by the artillery battalion 2 C9 “Nona”.

The exercises will be he-ld as part of an operational gathering of the commanding personnel of the troops under the leadership of the Commander of the Airbor-ne Forces, Colonel-General Andrei Serdyukov. In total, more than 1,200 servicem-en and over 250 units of m-ilitary and special equipme-nt will be involved in them