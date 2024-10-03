Russia to remove Islamic Emirate from terrorist list: Kabulov

KABUL (TOLONews): Zamir Kabulov, Russia’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, stated in a press conference that Russia will soon remove the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan from its list of terrorist organizations.

Speaking to reporters after the conclusion of the Moscow Format meeting, Kabulov said that the decision to remove the Islamic Emirate from this list has been made at a higher level.

Russia’s special representative for Afghanistan said: “A decision in principle on this issue has been taken by Russia’s top leadership, but this whole process must be done within the Russian legal framework. It requires meticulous work by lawyers, parliament and other agencies to ensure that this process is completed in the manner established by law.”

At the same time, the acting foreign minister of the Islamic Emirate, who was also present at the press conference, denied the existence of opposition groups to the Islamic Emirate or any groups posing threats to other countries from within Afghanistan. According to Amir Khan Muttaqi, security in Afghanistan is stable, and the caretaker government has control in all sectors.

Amir Khan Muttaqi said: “The system is in full control across Afghanistan, and there are no opposition groups or any group posing threats to others. We urge that attention not be paid to disruptive circles and that no one listens to them.”

In addition, the acting foreign minister, during a meeting on the sidelines of the Moscow Format with Sergey Lavrov, Russia’s foreign minister, emphasized the importance of the Moscow Format for the caretaker government of Afghanistan. He expressed his desire for this format to become a mechanism for expanding relations and cooperation between Afghanistan and regional countries.

Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal, deputy spokesperson for the foreign ministry, stated: “The foreign minister said that the Moscow Format holds special importance for the government of Afghanistan and requested that this format be transformed into a mechanism for fostering cooperation between Afghanistan and regional countries.”

The sixth meeting of the Moscow Format was held yesterday (Friday) in Russia, with the participation of representatives from over ten countries. The joint statement from this meeting emphasized bilateral and multilateral cooperation against terrorism, economic collaboration with Afghanistan, support for Afghanistan as an independent country, the protection of women’s and ethnic groups’ rights, and the formation of an inclusive government.