Russia to showcase attack helicopters at EDEX-2021 in Cairo

MOSCOW (TASS): The Russian Helicopters holding of the Rostec state corporation will present at the International Defense Industry Exhibition EDEX-2021, which will be held from November 29 to December 2, 2021 in Cairo, Ka-52 and Mi-35P attack helicopters, as well as the military transport Mi-17V -5. This was reported to reporters on Thursday at the holding’s press service.

“The partnership of the holding with the countries of the Middle East in the military-technical sphere has already become traditional, and within the framework of EDEX, the specialists of Russian Helicopters will continue the work begun at Dubai Airshow 2021, where the Mi-28NE and Ka- 52. At the same time, the holding is interested in further developing cooperation on civilian issues, considering the recent international premieres of the Ka-226T Climber and Ansat Aurus helicopters as an aid for the possible expansion of the portfolio of orders in the region,” press service said.

They also noted that within the framework of the exhibition, local operators of Russian helicopters will be presented with various service solutions to ensure airworthiness and timely maintenance of machines. The countries of the Middle East and North Africa have one of the world’s largest fleets of Russian helicopters; today, over 500 Russian and Soviet-made helicopters are in operation in the region.

The Ka-52 Alligator helicopter can provide target reconnaissance, target distribution and instrumental target designation. The Ka-52 is equipped with devices for reducing the signature, an electronic protection system and active countermeasures. The coaxial propeller arrangement allows him to quickly maneuver in a confined space to take a favorable attacking position. The Ka-52 has high crew protection, modern automated systems to facilitate piloting, and is also easy to maintain on the ground.

The Mi-35P is distinguished by its high flight characteristics, in particular, it can be effectively us-ed in conditions of high te-mperatures and high mountains. The design of the Mi-35M provides low acoustic signature, increased combat survivability, and also reduces the labor intensity of maintenance. The helicopter is equipped with a new digital flight complex, which has improved controllability and automated the piloting process to simplify the pilot’s actions.

Mi-17 is a medium multipurpose helicopter, export modification of the Mi-8. The versatility and high performance characteristics have made the aircraft of this series one of the most popular Russian-made helicopters in the world, the press service notes.