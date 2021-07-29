Russia transfers Su-25 to Tajikistan

EKATERINBURG (Agencies): Russian Su-25 attack aircraft from Kyrgyzstan have been deployed to Tajikistan for exercises near the border with Afghanistan , according to the Central Military District ( CVD ).

“A flight of Su-25 aircraft has been airlifted from the airfield of the Russian military base in Kyrgyzstan to the Gissar airfield in Tajikistan to participate in a trilateral exercise, which will take place from August 5 to 10 in the Khatlon region at the Harb-Maidon training ground,” the statement says. message.

The military men of Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will take part in the exercises .

In the course of practical actions, the Su-25 crews will perform tasks to search for camouflaged bases of a simulated enemy, deliver missile and bomb strikes at targets, and also work out techniques for getting out of attacks from portable anti-aircraft missile systems. In addition, attack aircraft will provide air fire support to motorized rifle and tank units in the course of destroying illegal armed groups in the mountainous desert area.

The basis of the Russian military contingent will be the units of the 201st military base, including mountain motorized rifle, tank, artillery units, as well as groups of a special separate special-purpose unit of the Central Military District. In addition, RCB protection specialists and mobile electronic warfare groups will be involved in the exercise. In total, over 1 thousand servicemen and about 200 units of weapons and military equipment will be involved from Russia, the Central Military District specifies.

The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that the exercises in Tajikistan are a signal to the Central Asian partners against the background of the escalation in Afghanistan that there are joint forces that will solve the problem of maintaining security.