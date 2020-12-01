Russia, Turkey reach agreement over ceasefire monitoring

F.P Report

ANKARA: The Turkish Defense Ministry has revealed a statement on Tuesday stating that, Turkey and Russia have reached an agreement to set up a joint center for monitoring ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Peeking into the background, Russian President Putin, President of Azerbaijan Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a full ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh on November 9th. On the occasion Russian President Putin said, Azerbaijani and Armenian forces will remain at their current positions while Russian peacekeepers will be deployed to the region.

It should be noted that, the memorandum was signed following videoconference talks between Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar.

While commenting on the agreement’s details, the Turkish Defense Ministry has said that “Negotiations have been completed on the technical details concerning the basics and principles of operation of a joint Turkish-Russian center. An agreement has been signed. The necessary work is underway for the center to go operational as soon as possible.” After few days, Russia and Turkey agreed to create the Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire monitoring center.

But the Turkish authorities have not revealed any details regarding this agreement signed between Russia and Turkey.