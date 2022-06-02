Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and UN drawn up plan for export of grain from Ukrainian ports

ANKARA (AA): The result of Turkey’s active diplomatic efforts was the preparation of a “Road Map” ai-med at resolving, under the auspices of the UN, the glo-bal food crisis provoked by the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Since the beginning of hostilities on the territory of Ukraine, Turkey has been making multilateral efforts to resolve the conflict through diplomacy, while taking an active position in eliminating the global food shortage.

According to information received from diplomatic sources, Turkey has been conducting diplomatic contacts for some time in order to form a mechanism to ensure the safe delivery of grain from Ukraine to world markets.

As a result of the negotiations of the Turkish side with representatives from the Russian Federation, Ukraine and the UN, a “Road Map” has been prepared, which will ensure the functionality of the “Grain Corridor” under the auspices of the world organization.

It is expected that all interested parties will hold a meeting in Istanbul in the coming days to discuss the details of the Roadmap. In the quadripartite format, it is planned to consider such issues as: route, insurance, ship security, demining of ports, as well as the composition of the Command Center.

Thus, thanks to the mechanism, which is also positively perceived in the Russian Federation and Ukraine, it will be possible to clear the territories around the Black Sea ports and supply grain reserves to foreign markets.

A center regulating interaction between Russia and Ukraine with the mediation of Turkey in coordination with the UN is planned to be created in Istanbul.

As part of this initiative, you plan to export 20 million tons of grain to world markets.

One of the main topics of earlier telephone conversations between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his colleagues from Russia and Ukraine – Vladimir Pu-tin and Vladimir Zelensky – was the Grain Corridor.

In a conversation with the Turkish President, Putin expressed his readiness to facilitate the unhindered maritime transit of goods in coordination with Turkish partners, including grain from Ukrainian ports.

In a conversation with Zelensky, President Erdo-gan said he attaches particular importance to the project to create a safe corridor for the export of Ukrainian agricultural products by sea. In particular, Erdogan expressed his positive attitude towards Turkey’s participation in the area of the Monitoring Center, the creation of which provides for the participation of Russia, Ukraine and the UN.

According to diplomatic sources, Putin and Zelensky are also positive about cooperation along the Grain Corridor.

Meanwhile, The UN does not yet have data on the possibility of preparing a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation, Ukraine and Turkey on the export of Ukrainian grain – the office of the Secretary General.

The UN notes positive statements from various capitals on the dialogue on the transportation of grain from Ukraine – Guterres office.

UN Deputy Secretary General Griffiths will continue talks in Moscow on food issues on Friday – Guterres office.

