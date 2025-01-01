Russia-Ukraine truce could show if Putin’s willing to start peace talks: France’s Barrot

PARIS (Reuters): A truce between Russia and Ukraine on air, sea and energy infrastructure, if accepted, could allow Ukraine and its allies to determine if Russian President Vladimir Putin was acting in good faith and would be willing to start negotiations in earnest on a longer-term peace deal, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Monday.

Barrot’s remarks, made on RTL Radio, came after French President Emmanuel Macron said that France and Britain were proposing a partial one-month truce that would not cover ground fighting.

Barrot added that he thought that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump could be willing to reengage in talks after a fiery clash between the two leaders in the Oval Office.