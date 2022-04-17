Russia-Ukraine war and Western plan

In response to British sanctions, Russia has banned entry into its territory of key members of the British government, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Justice Dominic Raab, Foreign and Defense Ministers Elizabeth Truss, and Ben Wallace, former Prime Minister Theresa May and several other officials of the UK government. The Russian Foreign Ministry announced the inclusion of senior British executives in the Russian stop list and said that this step has been taken as a response to London’s unbridled information and political campaign aimed at isolating Russia internationally, creating conditions for containing Russia, and strangling the Russian economy. According to the Ministry, the instigation of London, which is strongly pushing its Western allies and other countries to introduce large-scale anti-Russian sanctions is unacceptable for Moscow. Russian authorities warned about the expansion of the Russian stop list with the addition of more names of British parliamentarians in the future.

Russia is facing continuous diplomatic and trade reprisal from Western countries well before its invasion of Ukraine due to the trade war initiated by former President Trump back in 2017. However, the Ukraine crisis further instigated anti-Russia sentiment in Europe and North America while major European nations such as the UK, France, and Germany are currently leading the efforts to strengthen Ukraine’s war against the Russian Federation. According to analysts, the Ukrainian war is an extension of the cold war or a revival of competition between western democracy and Russian Communism, while Ukraine is playing the role of a battlefield between the warring systems. The months-long western propaganda against Russia had worked as a cohesive force between western nations and today the whole west is unified against Putin’s regime while unprecedented western measures will smash down the Russian economy in the coming months. Although Russia has reciprocated western sanctions, Russian designations are symbolic and have no monetary, trade, diplomatic or psychological impact on Western officials and entities. Apparently, the Russian economy will not be able to support the massive war expenditures and losses for a longer time and the Russian bear is likely to fall under its weight.