Russia-Ukraine war led to inflation in Pakistan: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman and Foreign Minister Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday said that Pakistan will remain neutral in Russia-Ukraine war but the war led to inflation in Pakistan.

The Foreign Minister in an informal conversation with media persons in the Parliament House said that linking the former PM visit to Russia with no-trust motion a big misunderstanding, adding that we are also neutral as like former government was.

The biggest testimony of this is that Pakistan’s neutral position regarding the war was the previous government’s stance and is

ours too.

Had that been the reason behind the government leaving, then that policy would have changed. However, Pakistan’s stance regarding the Russian and Ukrainian conflict is that we were neutral yesterday, and are neutral today.

He went on saying, that the biggest challenge is food security and inflation and Pakistan wants the conflict to be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue between the parties.

Regarding the visit to Iran, Chairman Bilawal said that Iran is our neighbour and in Islam, they have rights.

We believe that the relation between the Pakistani and Iranian people, including those cultural and spiritual are historic.

The economic coordination between the both countries has much potential to be explored.

As far as the Pak-Iran Gas Pipeline is concerned, its foundation was laid by President Zardari and we would want for the international obligations, their framework and the deal to progress so that we can unlock the potential in our relations further.

“We are engaging with all countries, and the food security issue is especially concerning for me. Before the war, there was a wheat and urea crisis.

We would buy wheat and fertiliser from Ukraine. There is a war going on there and we are faced with increased food insecurity. We are trying for the war to end through diplomacy and dialogue.

This war is not only harming Ukraine and its people but the whole region, including the people of Pakitan through inflation, food and

energy insecurity. Wewant for the war to end so that issues such as Covid-19 climate change, which is impacting our agriculture, can be combatted together,” said Bilawal.

“I personally am against the construction that is happening on agricultural land, since Pakistan has the potential to not only feed its own citizens but the world if we manage our agricultural system,” the Foreign Minister concluded.

