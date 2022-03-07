Russia under Western boycott

The US Treasury has advised sanctioned Russian banks to service oil and gas transactions in dollars through credit institutions in other countries. According to US Treasury, despite the issued general license that excludes energy-related transactions from sanctions, Americans will still have to conduct bypass transactions, and not work directly with sanctioned banks by making U-turn transactions. As said, payments will be made to Russian Companies in sanctioned banks through credit institutions in third countries. This scheme applies to Russian financial institutions such as VTB, VEB.RF, FC Otkritie, Sovcombank, Sberbank, and Central Bank of Russia. According to reports, the payments for Russian energy resources including the purchase of oil, oil products, gas, coal, timber, biofuels, and uranium could be received by the exporter in a sub-sanctioned bank from both American customers and buyers from other countries. Similarly, transactions to import into Russian equipment for liquefying natural gas or oil production are also allowed if such supplies are not limited by sectoral sanctions.

After Russia invaded Ukraine, the western nations have rushed to punish Russian officials and business entities through the imposition of sanctions, however, in some cases, these sanctions are counterproductive and equally affect energy-deficient European nations who satisfy most of their energy needs through Russian oil, gas, and coal. Presently, no alternative is available to Europe, hence the US and allies did not sanction the Russian energy sector and invented another mechanism to harm Russian industry. The US and Great Britain had imposed new sanctions against various Russian banks including blocking their assets, a ban on transactions in their currencies and working with entities in their countries. Furthermore, Russian companies and banks were banned from raising debt and capital in western countries. According to Russian Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Russia had been systematically preparing for possible sanctions for quite a long time and will build responses from Russia’s interest and viewpoint. In fact, after preaching the benefits of liberalism, freedom, and global trade, the west again resorted to censorship, trade cuts, and sanctions, hence what else has been left in their noble legacy.