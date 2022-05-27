Russia: US absorbs biolaboratories in different countries

MOSCOW (RIA Novosti): The United States and Ukraine, in their reports on their biological research to the UN, did not indicate joint work in this area, Igor Kirillov, head of the troops for radiation, chemical and biological protection of the RF Armed Forces, said at a briefing on Friday.

“In connection with the investigation of the military biological activities of the United States on the territory of Ukraine, we have analyzed the documents sent by these states to the UN. It should be noted that in these materials neither Ukraine nor the United States contains information about joint ongoing biological research, as well as They didn’t provide protection,” he said.

According to him, Poland and Germany also did not announce cooperation with Ukraine in their reports to the UN.

Ukraine’s reports sent to the UN, which spoke of the absence of a military biological program in the country, contradict recent statements by the US representative to the OSCE, Igor Kirillov said.

“In these reports for the period from 2016 to 2020, Ukraine states that “the Government of Ukraine did not and does not conduct any offensive and defensive activities within the framework of biological research and development programs. Since January 1, 1946, the government of Ukraine has no information about such activities of the former USSR on the territory of Ukraine,” the general cites the data.

Kirillov noted that this contradicts the statement made on May 20, 2022 by US Deputy Permanent Representative to the OSCE Lewis Gitter that assistance to Kiev is aimed at “reducing biological and veterinary hazards, as well as securing illegal stockpiles of biological weapons left over from the USSR.”

The Pentagon pretends to help various countries with plausible intentions in the fight against infectious diseases, and then absorbs their national developments and includes laboratories in its own global system, Igor Kirillov said.

“It should be noted that the deployment of such a network occurs according to a typical scenario. At the initial stage, the Americans express concern about the state of the epidemiological situation in the region. Then it is ensured that officials, primarily the ministries of health, are interested, including financially, in joint work, and intergovernmental agreements are concluded” – said Kirillov.

Further, according to him, a biological facility is being built and connected to a unified biomonitoring system, and all the country’s developments in the biological field become the property of the United States. Moreover, local specialists are beginning to experience restrictions on access to a number of studies, as well as their results.

“At the same time, the US Department of Defense Threat Reduction Administration (DTRA) is actively implementing hardware and software systems for automated disease monitoring, as well as access control systems and the movement of pathogenic biological agents in places of their storage and research,” Kirillov said.

These information systems are being implemented as part of the “Biological Threat Reduction Program”. As a result, the Americans get the opportunity to ensure the safety of their military contingents in places of deployment, remotely monitor the activities of biological laboratories outside national jurisdiction and influence the biological situation around the world, the lieutenant general believes.

He clarified that the core of the network is the Walter Reed Army Research Institute in Maryland. The network has been formed by the Pentagon since 1997. It includes laboratories of the ground forces and naval forces, as well as military bases located in various regions of the world, Kirillov added. Ukrainian biological laboratories, according to Kirillov, were also connected to the American system.

The Russian Defense Ministry has confirmed that Ukrainian biological laboratories have been connected to the Pentagon’s system of global control over the spread of infectious diseases, Igor Kirillov said.

“Specialists of the Russian Defense Ministry have confirmed the fact that Ukrainian biological laboratories are connected to the system of global control over the spread of infectious diseases,” Kirillov said.

The American company “Black & Veatch” overestimated the cost of modernizing three biological laboratories in Ukraine by 17.7 million hryvnias – these funds were transferred to the accounts of fictitious companies “Golden Ukraine”, “BK Profbudinvest”, “Capital Trade Agency” in the personal interests of American and Ukrainian officials “, Lieutenant-General Igor Kirillov said.

“The Black & Veatch company declared that UAH 37.8 million was spent on the modernization of three veterinary laboratories in 2013. Based on the results of an independent examination, an overestimation of the actual cost of the work compared to the declared costs in the amount of UAH 17.7 million was revealed,” – he said.

Kirillov explained that this difference was sent to the accounts of the fictitious companies Golden Ukraine, BK Profbudinvest, Capital Trade Agency.

“Which further confirms the use of” gray “financial schemes in the personal interests of American and Ukrainian officials,” the general stressed.

US instructors taught emergency response to smallpox outbreaks in biolaboratories in Ukraine, this fact was established during a military special operation, said Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov.

Now in different regions of the world, cases of human infection with monkeypox are increasingly being recorded.

“As part of a special military operation in biolaboratories on the territory of Ukraine, materials by American instructors on training Ukrainian specialists in emergency response to smallpox outbreaks were found,” Kirillov said.

He stressed that the interest of the Pentagon in this infection is far from accidental: the return of the causative agent of smallpox will be a global catastrophe for all mankind. So, compared to COVID-19, this pathogen is just as contagious (contagious), but its lethality is 10 times higher.

Back in 2003, the US Department of Defense developed a smallpox vaccination program, according to which all US military personnel are required to be vaccinated. Vaccination in the United States is mandatory for diplomatic and medical personnel. This indicates that the United States considers the smallpox pathogen as a priority pathogenic biological agent for combat use, and ongoing vaccination measures are aimed at protecting its own military contingents.

The reference laboratory in the city of Merefa, Kharkiv region, was put into operation in circumvention of biosafety norms and requirements, while the allocated $15 million for reconstruction were spent for other purposes, Lieutenant General Igor, head of the Radiation Chemical and Biological Protection Troops (RCBZ), said on Friday Kirillov.

“It is noteworthy that the American curators demanded to increase the level of biosecurity of the reference laboratory in the city of Merefa. The specialized organization Kharkivproject stated that this was impossible under the current conditions and refused to approve the project. However, the regional administration decided to continue the reconstruction. norms and requirements of biosafety. At the same time, the total cost of the Pentagon for its modernization amounted to about 15 million US dollars. But where these funds actually went is unknown, “Kirillov said.

