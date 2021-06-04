Russia, US must find ways to regulate relations: Putin

ST. PETERSBURG (TASS): Russian President Vladimir Putin thinks that during the meeting with US President Joe Biden in Geneva, both sides must try to find ways to regulate bilateral relations.

“We will discuss issues of bilateral relations. I believe that we will try to find ways to regulate these relations, right now, they are at a very low level, we know this very well,” Putin said on Friday during the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

“We will talk strategic stability, regulation of international conflicts in hot spots. We will talk about disarmament processes, the fight against terrorism, I hope. About the fight against the pandemic and environmental issues. This is the tentative agenda,” the Russian president said.

Earlier, the Kremlin and the White House announced that the much-awaited summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden would take place in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 16. According to the Kremlin, the heads of state will discuss the conditions and prospects for further fostering Russian-US relations.