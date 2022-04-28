Russia-US rivalry and helicopters scam

Russian authorities had claimed that the US decision to supply MI-17 helicopters to Ukraine which were designed for Afghanistan will be a gross violation of the international law as well as the provisions of Russia-US contract documents. The Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) of Russia has protested the illegal transfer of Russian products including weapons and military equipment to Ukraine or other countries supplied by JSC Rosoboron export under a major contract with the Pentagon concluded in 2011. According to the Russian official, the contract and relevant end-user certificates stipulate that this helicopter equipment is intended for transfer by the American side to the armed forces of Afghanistan and is not subject to re-export or transfer to any third country, except the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, without consent of the Russian Federation.

The Russian government was hit with unprecedented anxiety after the United States announced the provision of the Russian-made MI-17 helicopters to Ukraine. The possibility that the Russian product will be used against Russian interests not only endangered the security of Russian troops in Ukraine but was likely to bear a disgrace to the Russian Federation in the future. The Russian government took up a legal case that bars the US government from using Russian equipment other than its intended use. Historically, the United States had been using such contractual provisions including the end-user certificate to prevent the use, modification, and resale of its military equipment by the user nations in the past and the history had brought the Biden administration to that point that America can’t hand over Russian helicopters to Ukraine despite the urgent need and utmost desire, otherwise Moscow can prosecute the US government for violation of a bilateral agreement.

Interestingly, the situation has taken a dramatic turn, and American strategists are not sure about the safe delivery of American military assistance to Ukraine and fear the use of American arms against the US ally if they accidentally fall into the hands of Russian agents. Apparently, the Americans would not be able to further exploit Putin’s weakness as they have fallen into their own trap.