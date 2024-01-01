Russia wants a long-term peace in Ukraine, Putin’s spy chief says

MOSCOW (Reuters): Russia opposes simply freezing the conflict in Ukraine because Moscow needs a “solid and long-term peace” that resolves the core reasons for the crisis, President Vladimir Putin’s foreign intelligence chief said on Tuesday.

Sergei Naryshkin, the head of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), said that Russia had the initiative on the battlefield.

Naryshkin said Russia was categorically opposed to the “freezing of the conflict,” adding that Russia wanted a long-term peace. Russia is open for talks, Naryshkin said.