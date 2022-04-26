Russia warns of provocations at Ukrainian nuclear plants

NEW YORK (TASS): The threat of nuclear provocati-ons at nuclear power plants in Ukraine remains. This is stated in the message of the Permanent Mission of Russia to the UN, distributed on Tuesday.

“In the course of a special military operation to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine, Russian troops took full control of the Chernobyl and Zaporizhz-hya nuclear power plants,” the permanent mission said. “This was done solely to prevent Ukrainian nationalist or other terrorist groups, as well as foreign mercenaries, from using the existing conditions for organizing a nuclear provocation, the risks of which undoubtedly exist.”

The diplomatic mission emphasized that the actions of the Russian military in no way threaten the security of nuclear facilities in Ukraine. “The Russian military does not interfere with the work of the operator of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. The radiation background is controlled and is normal,” the report says. It notes that Moscow maintains “permanent contact with the IAEA Secretariat and regularly informs the agency about the state of the Zaporizhzhya NPP.”

At the same time, as the permanent mission recalled, all responsibility for nuclear safety at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant lies with Ukraine, which was transferred control over this facility at the end of March, which was confirmed by a corresponding written agreement. “No claims were made,” the report states.

“Russia intends to continue to do everything in its power to ensure the security of nuclear facilities in Ukraine at the proper level,” the diplomatic mission concluded.

At the same time, Ukraine thwarted the conclusion of an agreement on safety at nuclear power plants that was being prepared with the IAEA.

“For several weeks, there has been an active discussion of the initiative of IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to conclude an agreement between the agency, Russia and Ukraine in order to ensure the security of the mentioned facilities,” the report says. “, would contribute to the stability and predictability of everything that is happening now around the nuclear infrastructure of Ukraine, primarily its nuclear power plants. Russia from the very beginning supported the initiative of the IAEA Director General. We were ready to sign the document developed by the Agency in the form in which it was prepared by the Director General.”

“However, due to the Kyiv authorities’ inability to negotiate, the conclusion of first trilateral and then bilateral agreements (Ru-ssia – the IAEA, Ukraine – the IAEA) was thwarted,” the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the UN stressed.

