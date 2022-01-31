Russia will hold debate on interaction between United Nations and CSTO

MOSCOW (TASS): Russia intends, as chairman of the UN Security Council (SC), to hold on February 16 a debate on cooperation bet-ween the UN and the Co-llective Security Treaty Or-ganization (CSTO). This is stated in the message of the Russian Foreign Ministry, distributed on Monday.

“On February 16, we plan to hold a debate on the interaction between the UN and the CSTO. At the meeting, it is planned to discuss ways to increase such cooperation, taking into account the significant role of the association in ensuring security in the Eurasian space, which was demonstrated by its effective measures to help normalize the situation in Kazakh-stan,” the ministry said.

“It seems important to consider the significant pot-ential of the CSTO in countering terrorist and drug threats emanating from the territory of Afghanistan, as well as the prospects for joining the union in the peacekeeping activities of the World Organization,” the ministry added.

As a central event, R-ussia also plans to hold a debate on February 7 on the topic “Humanitarian Aspe-cts of the UN Security Co-uncil Sanctions Regimes.” “We hope that the discussion will help agree on common approaches to minimizing the negative consequences of international restrictive measures that hinder economic development and reduce the standard of living of the population, especially in the context of the coronavirus pandemic,” they noted on Smolenskaya Square. “In particular, we intend to emphasize the need to expand the practice of humanitarian exceptions and exemptions, as well as its uninterrupted functioning. During the meeting, we also consider it useful to draw attention to the problem of unilateral sanctions that have a serious negative impact on the humanitarian situation in individual countries.We hope that

In addition, on February 17, Russia plans to organize a traditional briefing dedicated to the next anniversa-ry of the signing of the Mi-nsk agreements in 2015 and the adoption of Security Council resolution 2202 that approved them. Kiev’s clear unwillingness to fulfill its obligations,” the Ru-ssian Foreign Ministry said.

Among other topics on the international agenda, Russia also notes the situation in Syria, the state of af-fairs in the Central African Republic, Somalia, Yemen, Iraq and Haiti, the situation on the Korean Peninsula, the Middle East settlement, and the fight against terrorism. “Russia, as a permanent member of the Secu-rity Council and a responsible participant in the international community, will make all the necessary eff-orts to ensure the effective work of this body in the in-terests of resolving crises by political and diplomatic means and maintaining glo-bal stability.”